Iranian commander: Any change in political geography in Iraq creates regional insecurity

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri warned that any change in the political geography of the region would create tensions across the Middle East.

“Any geographical change in the region, given the differences among the Kurds and the central Iraqi government about [the country's northern province of] Kirkuk and other areas, can start tensions and conflicts inside Iraq and this issue will never be confined to Iraq’s geography,” Baqeri told reporters on Monday, Press TV wrote.

Pointing to the outcomes of his recent visit to Turkey, Baqeri said the Iranian and Turkish military officials reached good agreements about boosting security along their border.

The military chief added that the two countries also held “useful and complete” discussions about regional security, particularly in Syria and Iraq, and the role of Iran and Turkey in establishing peace and security in the two war-ravaged countries.

Baqeri said Tehran and Ankara have a common stance that the political geography of regional countries, including Iraq, must never change and that any talks about Kurdistan’s independence and the central government in Baghdad must be held, based on Iraq’s Constitution.

The president of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government, Masoud Barzani, announced on Twitter in June that the northern territory would hold an independence referendum on September 25 not only in the three provinces that make up the Kurdish region, but also in the areas that were a bone of contention between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the central government in Baghdad.

The Iraqi government has rejected the planned referendum as being “unilateral” and unconstitutional. Turkey, Iran and Syria, which together with Iraq have sizable Kurdish communities, also oppose an independent Kurdistan.

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces paid a three-day visit to Turkey last week at the head of a high-ranking politico-military delegation.

He met with the country’s top authorities, including President Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, General Hulusi Akar, and Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

It was the first visit by an Iranian chief of staff of the Armed Forces to Turkey since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said on Monday that a joint Turkish-Iranian operation against Kurdish (PKK) militants was “always on the agenda.”

“It is always on the agenda to carry out a joint operation with Iran against those terror organizations which pose a threat," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before a visit to Jordan.

Turkey has been fighting against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants for decades.

Iran is also fighting PJAK, a PKK offshoot, in its northwestern border region with Turkey. Iranian forces killed five PJAK terrorists in an ambush there last June.

PJAK randomly carries out hit-and-run attacks on Iranian targets, after which they retreat to their lairs in Iraq and Turkey.