RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0226 GMT August 21, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199101
Published: 0214 GMT August 21, 2017

Britain confident of moving to second phase of Brexit talks

Britain confident of moving to second phase of Brexit talks
AFP

Britain is confident its Brexit talks with the European Union are making sufficient progress to move to a second phase in the negotiations to discuss its future partnership by October, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

She also told reporters the government was considering a "number of precedents" in its proposals on how to resolve any future disputes after Britain leaves the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in March 2019, Reuters reported.

"We are confident that we will have made sufficient progress by October to be able to advance talks to the next phase," she said. "That's our aim and we are confident that we are working at pace and will be able to get to that point ... The prime minister's view is that both sides need to demonstrate a dynamic and flexible approach to each round of the negotiations."

   
KeyWords
Britain
Brexit
IranDaily
EU
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0615 sec