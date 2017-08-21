RSS
News ID: 199103
Published: 0230 GMT August 21, 2017

Europe becomes Iran's petchem customer

Iran's petrochemical products have found new customers in European countries in the post-sanction era. They include Spain, Turkey, Romania and Belgium.

Production and export of petrochemical products is said to have witnessed a growth of 25 percent since the implementation of Iran nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Shana reported.

Obstacles to exporting petrochemicals have been removed with the implementation of the JCPOA.

Iran exported 7.1 million tons of petrochemical products valued at $3.4 billion in the four months from March 21. Only 10 percent-14 percent of Iran petrochemical products were exported to Europe during the sanction era.

Iran's top customers for petrochemical products are India, Turkey, China and Belgium, according to the Managing Director of Mahabad Petrochemical Company Mohsen Majidi.

   
KeyWords
Europe
petchem
Iran
 
