BMI opens branch in Iraq's Najaf

Bank Melli of Iran (BMI) opened a branch in the city of Najaf in Iraq in a bid to resolve the problems of the Iranian pilgrims, a senior banking official said.

The BMI's branch in Najaf will solve one of the major problems of the Iranian pilgrims who visit the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH), the first Shia Imam said Iran's Consul General Abderrahim Sadatifar in the bank's opening ceremony on Monday, Fars News Agency reported.

In relevant remarks in mid-June, Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi underlined that his country will assist Iraq in further strengthening its economy.

"As we brotherly stood beside the Iraqi nation and government in fighting against terrorism and other crises, we will stand beside our brothers in the economic field too," Masjedi told Iranian and Iraqi economic activists in Baghdad.

Calling on the Iranian firms to increase their presence in Iraq, he asked the Iraqi officials to pave the ground for their participation in Iraq's development by removing the obstacles.

His remarks came after Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini underlined that $500 million has been allocated for financing projects undertaken by Iranian companies in neighboring Iraq.

"Iraq is a big regional market for Iran and it needs different products and services, specially railway construction, telecommunications, electricity, oil swap and tourism development," Hosseini said.

He underlined that Iran's Resistance Economy Headquarters has recently allocated a 500-million-dollar budget to supply the Iranian companies in Iraq.

In February, Iran agreed with Iraq to help the Arab country design and build industrial townships in some Iraqi provinces.