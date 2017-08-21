RSS
0455 GMT August 21, 2017

News ID: 199107
Published: 0243 GMT August 21, 2017

Leader highlights role of new generation in revolution

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday highlighted the role of new generation in defending Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

Today, many young are ready to give up their comfortable life and attend the frontlines of Jihad for defending the Islamic values, the Leader said in a reference to Mohsen Hojajji, 25-year-old young Iranian military advisor in Syria beheaded by Daesh recently.

Ayatollah Khamenei called for the elevation of revolutionary spirit among the younger generation and urged use of all capacities to impede the enemy's harmful propaganda.

Iranian people and officials have always commemorated the sacrifices of all Iranian military advisors, known in Iran as 'Defenders of Shrines', including Mohsen Hojajji by holding ceremonies for them.

Following a US strike against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Daesh used the opportunity to attack the Syrian troops deployed along the borders with Iraq in which Mohsen Hojajji, an Iranian military advisor was taken hostage by the terrorist group elements and beheaded later on camera.

 

   
