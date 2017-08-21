Iran's deputy FM discusses mutual, regional issues with Lebanese officials

In his first meeting on Monday, the Iranian official met with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun during which the Lebanese side said the country had succeeded to fight terrorism and have its new parliament election law passed through national consensus among all Lebanese groups.

Aoun noted that tackling the country’s economic problems was a top priority for his government.

He welcomed efforts to establish peace, security and stability in the region and stressed the importance of advancing the talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana to resolve the crisis in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that preparations were being made by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, as well as the Syrian government and opposition, for a next round of high-level conflict resolution talks in Astana.

It added that observers Jordan, the United States, and the United Nations were also involved in the preparations.

The Lebanese president further said his country’s policy was based on non-interference in internal affairs of Arab countries and steering clear of foreign conflicts.

Aoun also added in response to an invitation extended to him by his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, that he would pay a visit to Iran in the future, but noted that the exact date had not been set yet.

Jaberi Ansari, for his part, said the Lebanese government, nation, army and resistance movement had played a prominent role in the fight against the Israeli regime and terrorism.

He added that the Iranian foreign policy was based on promoting regional cooperation and economic interaction and emphasized that Lebanon enjoyed high priority in this regard.

Jaberi Ansari’s meeting with Berri

Also in a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Jaberi Ansari hailed Lebanon’s leading role in countering the Israeli regime and terrorism.

He added that Tehran attached significance to Beirut’s role in promoting the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy, which aimed to boost regional cooperation and economic activities.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, for his part, stressed the importance of strengthening mutual relations between the two countries.

He warned against plots to partition countries in the region and urged regional countries to boost cooperation to thwart such plots.

Jaberi Ansari, who arrived in Beirut on Monday for a three-day visit, also held talks with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil.