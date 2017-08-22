What is Hepatitis E? (video)

Hepatitis E is caused by the hepatitis E virus — which can infect both animals and humans.

Infection with the virus can cause a range of symptoms and even lead to liver failure, express.co.uk wrote.

The condition can be fatal, especially in pregnant women and in older people.

It also causes complications in people with suppressed immune systems, causing infection which can cause chronic inflammation of the liver.

However, usually the infection is mild and short-term and people don’t usually require treatment.

Symptoms of Hepatitis E include the yellowing of the skin and eyes, darkening of the urine and pale, or grey colored stools.

Other signs including tiredness, fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

How you can detect symptomless liver disease?

People with symptoms of Hepatitis E are advised to contact their GP.

NHS Choices said: “The number of cases in Europe has increased in recent years and it's now the most common cause of short-term (acute) hepatitis in the UK.

The virus has been mainly associated with the consumption of raw or undercooked pork meat or offal, but also with the wild boar meat, venison and shellfish.

There's no vaccine for hepatitis E.

“When traveling to parts of the world with poor sanitation, where epidemic hepatitis E may be common, you can reduce your risk by practicing good food and water hygiene measures.”

In 2016, there were 1,243 cases of Hepatitis E reported, an increase on the previous year, with 1,213 cases reported.

Hepatitis E can be prevented by cooking meat and meat products, avoiding eating raw or undercooked meat and shellfish and washing hands before preparing and serving food.

The British Liver Trust said direct person to person transmission is uncommon.

Hepatitis is the phrase to describe inflammation of the liver.

It can be caused by a number of reasons, including the Hepatitis A virus, the Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C which is spread in the blood, and alcoholic hepatitis, which is caused by drinking too much alcohol over many years.