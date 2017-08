Afghanistan’s government is applauding President Donald Trump’s speech for focusing on needs and conditions instead of timelines.

Afghan Ambassador to the US Hamdullah Mohib calls it a ‘10 out of 10’. He tells The Associated Press by telephone from Kabul that Afghans heard “exactly what we needed to,” washingtontimes.com reported.

Mohib said critiques of the speech for failing to disclose troop numbers are misguided. He said the focus on numbers detracts from the real focus on conditions and support needed for Afghanistan to succeed and achieve peace.