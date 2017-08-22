Italy: Tourist Island Ischia hit by deadly earthquake

An earthquake on the Italian island of Ischia has left at least two people dead and another 25 injured.

The magnitude 4.0 quake hit the tourist packed island off the coast of Naples at around 9pm CET, euronews.com reported.

Emergency workers have pulled a seven-month old baby from the rubble along with other members of the family.

Stefano Di Iorio a business consultant from Naples, whose wife is a doctor on the island, rushed to help.

He said, “In Casamicciola there was a shock wave, so apart from the usual tremors that often happen in Ischia, which is a seismic-sensitive area, it was the main shock which obviously caused the most damage.

“In the upper part of the town it was clear that it was more serious there because all the old houses were built in the 18th century. In the old part conditions are very bad … some houses have been completely destroyed others have lost walls while some buildings have just lost bits of plaster.

“In Casamicciola, Ischia Porto and Forio, everyone has left their homes. They are all outside on the streets. A lot of tourists are leaving with their luggage.”

Areas of the island are said to be without power.

Emergency workers are currently being transported by ferry and helicopter from the mainland. Some were already on hand as they’ve been dealing with localized bushfires.