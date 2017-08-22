RSS
0916 GMT August 22, 2017

News ID: 199140
Published: 0657 GMT August 22, 2017

Sitting could be big health risk for frail folks

Sitting could be big health risk for frail folks
medicalxpress.com

After years of being told that sitting too much is deadly, a new study suggested that being sedentary for long periods of time may not be an equal-opportunity health risk.

For inactive middle-aged and older people with multiple health problems, being sedentary does appear to be linked to an increased risk of early death, UPI reported.

The researchers said, but sitting a lot doesn't seem to affect active people the same way.

Olga Theou, an assistant professor with Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said, "We found that in people who scored low on the frailty index, sitting time was not linked to risk of death.

"Physicians should stress the harms of inactivity with patients, similar to the harms of smoking, to encourage movement.

"Even something as simple as getting up and walking around the house with a walker or cane can benefit frailer people.”

The study included data from more than 3,100 adults who participated in a US health survey.

All of the participants were aged 50 and over, and were followed from the mid-2000s until 2011.

The study participants' movements were monitored with the help of activity trackers.

The researchers also used a questionnaire to figure out how frail the participants were based on the number of medical problems they had.

 

The report was published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Theou said, "Prolonged sitting was associated with a higher risk of death only in vulnerable or frail people who did not meet the weekly recommendation for 2.5 hours of moderate physical activity."

And while the study found an association between inactivity and increased risk of early death in frail people, it couldn't prove a cause-and-effect relationship.

 

   
