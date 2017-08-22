RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0916 GMT August 22, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199141
Published: 0708 GMT August 22, 2017

Four people rushed to hospitals after commuter train collision

Four people rushed to hospitals after commuter train collision
Scene outside 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania early on August 22, 2017 after commuter train hit another when it entered the terminal. (CBS PHILLY)

Four people were rushed to hospitals early Tuesday after a high-speed commuter train hit a parked, unoccupied train when it entered a terminal in the Philadelphia suburb of Upper Darby.

It happened at the 69th Street terminal, where four people were injured earlier this year when multiple train cars were involved in a collision, CBS Philly reported.

There were 33 people on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train that came into the terminal shortly after midnight, officials said.

Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie said the train's conductor was among those hospitalized.

"The conductor is in the hospital right now, I can't release his condition," he told reporters.

The cause of the collision was being investigated.

   
KeyWords
Train Collision
Philadelphia
Upper Darby
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0755 sec