0916 GMT August 22, 2017

Published: 0828 GMT August 22, 2017

North Korea threatens US, South Korea over joint drills

North Korea threatens US, South Korea over joint drills
On Monday, the joint US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) kicked off. The military exercises, in which about 17,500 US servicemen and about 50,000 South Korean troops are participating, have been criticized by Pyongyang.

In a statement, carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang said that both Seoul and Washington had ignored its warnings and that's why they would not avoid a ruthless retaliation and punishment, according to the Kyodo news agency.

A North Korean flag behind the barbed wire of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZS) in the Joint Security Area near Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea.

KCNA claimed that the United States was responsible for the potential consequences of the conflict as it had chosen a military rivalry with North Korea.

 

A North Korean flag behind the barbed wire of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZS) in the Joint Security Area near Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea

The United States and South Korea have a long history of cooperation in the sphere of defense that goes back to the Korean War in the 1950s. Within the framework of this alliance, the sides hold joint military exercises on a regular basis. The issue of security on the Korean Peninsula has become more complicated in recent years amid a series of ballistic and nuclear tests carried out by Pyongyang in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

   
