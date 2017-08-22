Deputy FM meets with Lebanese Parliament speaker

Deputy FM Hossein Jaberi Ansari, who is on a visit to Beirut, discussed bilateral and regional issues at a meeting with Speaker of Lebanese Parliament.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, deputy foreign minister for African and Arab countries, conveyed warm greetings of the Iranian President to Speaker of Lebanon’s Parliament Nabih Berri and appreciated his presence at the inauguration ceremony of Hassan Rouhani. He also highlighted the great role played by Lebanon in the fight against the Zionist Regime and terrorism, MNA reported.

The Iranian side also recalled the influential role of Imam Musa Sadr in founding the Resistance Front in the Face of Israelis as well as establishing friendly ties between various ethnic and religious groups in Lebanon. The official later presented a report on regional issues and the latest status of Astana talks which seek to restore peace and stability in Syria and to resolve the ongoing crisis in the Arab country.

Ansari said Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in the course of the President Rouhani’s new term, had two top priorities on its agenda including expansion of regional cooperation and boosting measures in the field of economic diplomacy; “Lebanon can play a substantial role in realizing both objectives.”

Nabih Berri extended his warm greetings to his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani and, while referring to age-old ties between Tehran and Beirut, emphasized the efforts made by Imam Musa Sadr in establishing deep ties between the two nations.

Underlining the need to bolster relations between the two countries, the official warned against divisions in regional states and called for regional collaborations in a bid to prevent the massive threat.