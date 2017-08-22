Iranian wrestler Niknejad dies

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Hossein Niknejad has passed away after suffering a heart attack during a match at the National Veteran Wrestling Championship in the country’s northwestern city of Tabriz.

Niknejad, a former member of the Iran men’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team, collapsed during a 69-kilogram match at the indoor Shahid Pour Sharifi Arena on Monday evening, but later died after being rushed to hospital, PRESSTV reported.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation has extended its deepest condolences to Niknejad’s bereaved family in a brief message.

Iran’s National Veteran Wrestling Championship is currently underway in Tabriz.

The sports event has attracted dozens of freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers from different parts of the country.