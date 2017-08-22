RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1250 GMT August 22, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199153
Published: 1000 GMT August 22, 2017

Swiss watch rebound continues

Swiss watch rebound continues
(GIANLUCA COLLA/BLOOMBERG)

Swiss watch exports climbed for a fourth month in five as growth in higher-end mechanical timepieces made up for a decline in cheaper quartz models

Shipments rose 3.6 percent to 1.7 billion francs ($1.8 billion) in July, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said in statement Tuesday. Exports of watches wholesaling for more than 3,000 francs rose 5.9 percent, offsetting an 18 percent slump in timepieces costing less than 200 francs, bloomberg.com reported.

The outperformance of the higher-end segment is more of a boon for Richemont, which only has one lower-priced brand, than Swatch, which has several, wrote Zuzanna Pusz, an analyst at Berenberg.

Most of Richemont’s brands, which include Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre, have models whose prices exceed $50,000, while Swatch’s collection of monikers includes its $50 namesake plastic timepieces and relatively less expensive labels such as Tissot.

   
KeyWords
Swiss
Watch
Europe
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1080 sec