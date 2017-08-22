Iran, Indonesia represent moderate Islam

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Oceania Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour described Iran and Indonesia as the moderate representatives of Islam.

“Bearing in mind all violent and extremist behaviors across the globe under the name of Islam, Iran and Indonesia are the symbols of moderate Islam in the world of today,” added Rahimpour, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks at Milad Tower of Tehran where the National Day of Indonesia was celebrated.

On long history of official and cemented friendship between the governments of Iran and Indonesia since the establishment of SE Asian country, Rahimpour described the relations between the people of the two countries older than the official ties between the two governments.

Extending greetings over the anniversary of the National Day of Indonesia, the diplomat referred to the records of this country in forming and insisting on the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), and thanked Indonesia for constructive cooperation in bilateral, regional and international areas.