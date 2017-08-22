RSS
1249 GMT August 22, 2017

News ID: 199155
Published: 1022 GMT August 22, 2017

Tehran, Damascus standing together in all fields: Iran envoy

Similar to other areas of mutual interest, Iran and Syria are standing together in economic field, Iran envoy to Syria Javad Torkabadi said.

Torkabadi made the remarks Monday night in the joint meeting of Iran-Syria investors and businessmen, IRNA reported.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 59th International Exhibition of Damascus.

“Iranian business people's participation in Damascus exhibition is a big step in activating economic relations between the two countries,” Torkabadi said.

The 59th International Exhibition of Damascus was held with the attendance of over 1,500 companies from 43 countries.

   
