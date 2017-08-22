Top US commander calls for diplomacy in North Korea tensions

KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File / STR North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) delayed the Guam strike plan, but warned it could go ahead depending on Washington's next move.

The head of the US military's Pacific Command on Tuesday stressed the importance of diplomacy, rather than a preemptive military strike, to address North Korea's growing missile activities.

Tensions rose after the North last month tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles that appeared to bring much of the US within range, with President Donald Trump warning that Washington could rain "fire and fury" on Pyongyang, AFP reported.

The North's leader Kim Jong-un then threatened to fire a salvo of missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

He later backed away from the plan, but tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops this week began an annual war game hated by Pyongyang.

To tackle the North's menaces, "the most important starting point is the diplomatic starting point", said Admiral Harry Harris, who is in South Korea to inspect the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercises.

The decades-old defense alliance between Seoul and Washington "represents a very strong military back-up to our diplomats who should take the front line", Harris told reporters at a US airbase at Osan south of Seoul.

North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016. The country has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

It says it needs such weapons to defend itself against US aggression.

The allies say the largely computer-simulated UFG drills are purely defensive in nature, but Pyongyang views them as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion and every year threatens strong military counteraction.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency Tuesday, a North Korean Army spokesman described Harris and his colleagues as "brass hats of the US imperialist aggressor forces, who would be directly in charge of preemptive strike at the DPRK (North Korea) and war of aggression".

Any attempt to do so would have "catastrophic consequences", it added.

Solving the current tensions was ultimately up to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said US Forces Korea commander Vincent Brooks, warning that an all-out military confrontation on the peninsula would be "beyond very dangerous and deadly" for both Koreas.