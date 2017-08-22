Ayatollah Khamenei appoints new military commanders

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed a new commander for the Iranian Army and second-in-command for the Iranian Armed Forces' chief of staff.

In a decree on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Ataollah Salehi as new second-in-command for the Iranian Armed Forces’ chief of staff upon a proposal by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Press TV wrote.

The Leader said the appointment was made in view of Salehi’s past record and valuable work experience.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked great efforts by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi who previously held the post.

In another decree, the Leader named Mousavi, who was promoted from the rank of brigadier general to major general, as the new commander of Iran's Army given his commitment, competency and experience.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked Salehi, who previously held the post, for his loyal services to the Islamic Republic during his tenure.