Soldier dies in armed attack on government office

Gunmen attacked a government building in a small town in southeastern Iran, killing a soldier serving in the police.

Two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the local county office building in Pishin, a small town located in Sarbaz County in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan on Tuesday morning, General Mohammad Qanbari, the provincial police commander, told Tasnim News Agency.

A soldier serving in the police was killed in the attack, the commander added, saying the assailants fled the scene.

Located in southeastern Iran, the large province of Sistan-Baluchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.

The desert province grapples with underdeveloped infrastructure and transit of illicit drugs.