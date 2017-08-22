RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0359 GMT August 22, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199164
Published: 0157 GMT August 22, 2017

Soldier dies in armed attack on government office

Soldier dies in armed attack on government office

Gunmen attacked a government building in a small town in southeastern Iran, killing a soldier serving in the police.

Two unknown gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the local county office building in Pishin, a small town located in Sarbaz County in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan on Tuesday morning, General Mohammad Qanbari, the provincial police commander, told Tasnim News Agency.

A soldier serving in the police was killed in the attack, the commander added, saying the assailants fled the scene.

Located in southeastern Iran, the large province of Sistan-Baluchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, and has a long coastline by the Sea of Oman.

The desert province grapples with underdeveloped infrastructure and transit of illicit drugs.

   
KeyWords
Soldier
armed
attack
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0501 sec