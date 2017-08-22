Iran thrashes Turkey in FIVB U23 world meet

Iranian players celebrate a point in the 4-0 victory over Turkey in 2017 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on August 21, 2017. fivb.com

Iran virtually confirmed its place in the second round of the 2017 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship with a surprisingly comfortable straight-sets victory (15-12, 15-9, 17-15, 15-10) over Turkey in competition’s Pool B at Cairo Stadium in Egypt on Monday.

Having been beaten by Argentina in its opener, the victory improved Iran's record to three victories against a lone defeat as Iran had overcome China and Algeria before defeating the European side while Turkey remained winless in four matches with a 0-4 record, fivb.com reported.

After Iran comfortably won the first and second sets the Turkish team played its best in the third set and went three points ahead at 13-10 but the Asian team was more consistent to win the set and eventually went on to win the fourth 15-10 and the match in straight sets.

Iran's big gun Sahand Allah-Verdian was the one behind the great victory chipping in 11 points which was the game’s best tally, while Melih Siratca led the loser's scorers with 10 points.

Iran’s coach, Juan Cichllo, was full of praise for his players after the game, saying, “We played very well today and achieved an important win so I congratulate my players. It was not an easy match even we won in straight sets but the score was narrow.

“Mathematically we have a chance for the semifinal but we must wait for the match against Russia on Wednesday.” Cichllo added.

Iran’s captain, Rahman Taghi, also was delighted with how the match went Iran’s way, saying, “Turkey was a strong team and we managed to dominate the match and win the match in straight sets. We look for the match between Russia and Argentina and our match against Russia to know our situation.”

Iran currently sits third in the Pool B table with nine points as Russia and Argentina lead the group with eleven and ten points, respectively.

The competition will be a testing ground for a new scoring scheme currently under review by the FIVB, which, if successful, could mark a historical turning point for volleyball - much as the introduction of the rally scoring system did in the late 90s.

Matches in Cairo will be played in best-of-seven sets with each set up to 15 points (with at least a two-point difference needed). Three ranking points will be awarded to teams winning 4-0, 4-1 or 4-2. Two points go the winner of a 4-3 match with one point for the loser.