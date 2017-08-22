RSS
0359 GMT August 22, 2017

News ID: 199166
Published: 0157 GMT August 22, 2017

Navy commander: Iran to stage wargames in Makran

Navy commander: Iran to stage wargames in Makran

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that his forces will stage drills in the country's southeastern Makran seashore in the near future.

“The strategic navy annually stages numerous specialized drills, over 25 wargames, in different fields, and therefore, the specialized electronic warfare drills will be held by the southern fleet and off  Makran coasts in the next few days,” Rear Admiral Sayyari said, addressing a ceremony in the northern port city of Bandar Anzali on Tuesday, Fars News Agency reported.

In July, the Iranian Navy staged naval exercises in the Caspian Sea.

The naval drills code-named ‘Sustainable Security and Power’ were held in five separate phases in an area covering 88,000 square kilometers in the Caspian Sea.

In relevant remarks in June, Rear Admiral Sayyari announced that over two dozen naval exercises have been planned to be held by the end of the current Iranian year (ending March 20, 2018).

“We will hold a total of 25 naval drills in the current year,” he said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari emphasized that the naval exercises will be held in the Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea, and they will ultimately lead to the massive Velayat-96 naval drills.

Sayyari noted the navy’s military equipment is state-of-the-art, manufactured by Iranian experts, saying, “For example, the domestically-built Damavand destroyer has come successfully on stream in northern Iran and is currently being used in the high seas. Our objective is to train experts who can carry out the navy’s critical missions, especially in the high seas, to bring the country great honor and security,” he added.

 

   
