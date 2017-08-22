RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0359 GMT August 22, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199167
Published: 0157 GMT August 22, 2017

Iranians grab three more universiade medals

Iranians grab three more universiade medals

Iranian athletes clinched three more medals at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, including one gold to take Iran’s overall tally to seven in the competitions.

On Tuesday, Armin Hadipour sealed Iran’s first taekwondo gold after outpowering his South Korean rival in the final bout of the men’s -54kg by a 13-10 score line.

Hadipour had to overcome opponents from Chinese Taipei, Russia and Australia to reach the final.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Poomsae teams had won two bronze medals in taekwondo contests.

Iran’s mixed Poomsae team comprising Mahsa Sadeqi and Amir-Reza Mehrban finished third in the competitions jointly with Vietnamese team as the host’s team and South Koreans took the gold and silver, respectively.

Mehrban, along with Mahdi Jamali and Mohammad-Javad Kheiri, was also in the lineup of Iran men’s Poomsae team which won the bronze medal. The squad finished third next to champion South Korea and Chinese Taipei which finished second.

Jamali had already won a bronze in the men’s Individual Freestyle Poomsae on the first day of the competitions as his compatriot, Fatemeh Hesam had also finished third in the Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsa.

Iran had also won two bronze medals in fencing competitions through Mohammad Fotoohi and Mohammad Rahbari.

More than 7,500 athletes represent 144 countries at the 29th edition of the Summer Universiade which will continue until August 30.

The Universiade is an international multi-sport event, organized for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
universiade
Taipei City
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2906 sec