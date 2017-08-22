RSS
Iran envoy: Tehran, Damascus standing together in all fields

Iran’s envoy to Syria Javad Torkabadi said the Islamic Republic and Syria are standing together in all fields, including the economic sector.

Torkabadi made the remarks Monday night in a joint meeting of Iran-Syria investors and businessmen, IRNA wrote.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 59th International Exhibition of Damascus.
Iranian businessmen’s participation in Damascus exhibition is a big step in activating economic relations between the two countries, Torkabadi said.
The 59th International Exhibition of Damascus was held with the attendance of over 1,500 companies from 43 countries.

   
