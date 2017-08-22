Win over Iran, more important than retribution, says South Korea's Shin

South Korea's new coach Shin Tae-yong said securing three points against Iran in the World Cup qualifier next week is more important than avenging a string of four defeats with a big win over the Asian rival.

Iran has already qualified for next year's World Cup finals and a win for South Korea in Seoul on August 31 would probably leave the Koreans needing only to avoid defeat in Uzbekistan the following week to claim the second direct ticket to Russia from Group A, Reuters reported.

Shin, who took over from German Uli Stielike last month after embarrassing losses to China and Qatar, said he would be focusing on bolstering South Korea's defense ahead of his first match in charge.

"If we were meeting Iran in a friendly, I would make the team play attacking football," he told Yonhap news agency at the team training camp in Paju.

South Korea’s coach has called up English Premier League stars Son Heung-Min and Ki Sung-Yeung in his first squad. Games in the K-League have been cancelled on the weekend of August 27 and 28 to give Shin more time with his players.

"Of course, I want to pay back for the humiliation that we've suffered, but these matches are important. My goal is not to beat Iran by a big score, but to go to the World Cup with a win.

"Even though we called up the players early, we don't have the full squad, so we won't able to see the big work. But we will build up our chemistry and organize our defense."

South Korea has not beaten Iran since the 2011 Asian Cup, the last of five successive quarterfinal clashes at the continental championship that have contributed to their fierce rivalry.

The 'Red Devils', who are bidding for a ninth straight appearance at the World Cup finals, lead Uzbekistan by a single point with two matches remaining in the third round of Asian qualifying.

Uzbekistan faces China in Wuhan next Thursday before hosting South Korea in Tashkent on September 5.