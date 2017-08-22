Official: Iran exporters eying Russian market

Iranian businessmen are considering ways to boost exports to Russia, said a deputy trade minister.

According to Fars News Agency, Mojtaba Khosrotaj told business representatives of state-run and private sectors, "To attain the goal, Iranian exporters should closely examine the Russian market to facilitate the exports of their products to that country."

During the meeting, Khosrotaj and the Iranian businessmen also examined ways to reach a preferential tariff deal with Eurasia comprising Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia, reduce tariffs as well as prepare the grounds for free trade with these countries.

In late July, Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov underlined the need to increase trade between Tehran and Moscow.

In a meeting in Moscow, Sanaei and Morgulov also explored ways to bolster and reinvigorate Iran-Russia cooperation.

The two sides discussed a range of other issues, including implementation of agreements reached between Tehran and Moscow during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Russia in late March.

Morgulov voiced his satisfaction with the development of all-out relations between Iran and Russia, and called for the implementing the letters of the agreements and defining new economic projects to broaden bilateral ties.

Sanaei pointed to the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries in recent months, and said that the heads of states of the two countries are determined to develop relations in all areas.

He also referred to a statistical growth in bilateral economy and trade ties between Iran and Russia, and hoped to see a significant rise in trade between the two countries by yearend.