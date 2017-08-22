Mouteh four-month gold output tops 135 kilograms

Production at Mouteh Gold Complex in Isfahan Province amounted to 136 kilograms in the four months from March 21 to July 22, reported Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to the report, production in this period indicated a growth of 48 percent compared to the figure for the same four-month period last year, which was 92 kilograms, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The gold complex produced 36 kilograms of gold during June 22-July 22, indicating a rise of 44 percent against the output for the previous year, which was 25 kilograms.

The complex is implementing gold extraction projects including enrichment of low-grade ores, treatment of tailings and renovation of technology to reduce power pollution as well as quality improvement.

Mouteh, located in the city of Barkhar-e Meimeh, is estimated to produce over 300 kilograms of gold each year.

Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade figures showed Iran has 15 gold mines, of which 12 are operational while three are inactive.

Gold exploration is underway in most provinces, including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kurdestan, Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Isfahan, Yazd, Markazi, Qom, Hamedan and Zanjan.

Iran's National Geology and Mineral Exploration Organization put Iran's total proven and probable gold reserves at 320 tons. The provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi and East Azarbaijan are top gold producing hubs.