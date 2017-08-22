RSS
0358 GMT August 22, 2017

News ID: 199175
Published: 0211 GMT August 22, 2017

Joint chambers of commerce planned with Italy, Switzerland, Tajikistan

Joint chambers of commerce planned with Italy, Switzerland, Tajikistan

The ground is paved for setting up joint chambers of commerce between Iran and three Asian and European countries, a trade official said.

Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Gholamhossein Shafei, said that groundwork has been laid for establishing joint chambers of commerce between Iran and Italy, Switzerland and Tajikistan, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He added that forming joint commerce chambers is on TCCIMA's agenda to develop trade relations with other countries. "Those involved in domestic private sector are expected to play a significant role in the process."

The TCCIMA head expressed regret that currently, there is a turbulence in the demand and supply market, which highlights the need for special attention to exports and doubling efforts to improve the condition.

   
