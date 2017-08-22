Spain attack suspects in court for questioning

Barcelona terror suspect shot dead

As the dust settled over five days of angst in Spain after deadly terror attacks, the four remaining alleged members of a terror cell that carried out the carnage arrived in a Madrid court on Tuesday for questioning.

Spanish police shot dead Barcelona terror suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub on Monday in a dramatic end to a massive manhunt for the Moroccan national, AFP reported.

The Moroccan was the last on-the-run member of a 12-man cell suspected of plotting last week's vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils that left 15 dead and more than 100 injured.

Four men were detained, and the rest were killed, either by police or in an explosion believed to have been accidentally detonated by the suspects themselves in their bomb factory in the seaside town of Alcanar.

On Tuesday under heavy security, police vans carrying the suspects entered the National Court, which deals with terrorism cases, where a judge was to decide what – if any – charges to press against the four men who allegedly formed part of the cell.

These include Driss Oukabir, 27, the older brother of Moussa who was killed by police in Cambrils on Friday morning after going on a car rampage with four others.

Mohamed Aallaa, Mohamed Houli Chemlal, who was injured in the explosion in Alcanar, and Salh El Karib were also in court.

Police gave their ages as 21, 28 and 34 but did not say who was what age.

Four days after the van rampage on the tourist-packed Las Ramblas Boulevard, police on Monday gunned down the 22-year-old Abouyaaqoub in the village about 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Barcelona, after receiving multiple tip-offs.

In total, 15 people died in the attacks including Pau Perez, a 34-year-old man found stabbed to death outside Barcelona on Friday after Abouyaaqoub hijacked his car to make a getaway.

Investigators seeking to unravel the terror cell had homed in on the small border town of Ripoll at the foot of the Pyrenees Mountains in northeastern Spain.

The suspected terrorists had been preparing bombs for “one or more attacks in Barcelona,” Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said Sunday, revealing that 120 gas canisters and traces of TATP components – a homemade explosive that is a Daesh terrorist group hallmark’s – had been found at their bomb factory.

The suspected terrorists used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas Boulevard, killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.

Several hours later, a similar attack in Cambrils left one woman dead. Police shot dead the five attackers there, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts and carrying knives.