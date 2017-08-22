1 in 4 Brexit voters say they were misled: Poll

The survey by Opinium found that 26 percent of all Brexit voters said they were misled by promises made during the Leave campaign, including a pledge to boost funding for the National Health Service (NHS), the public health services of the UK.

One of the main arguments used by the Leave campaign was the false promise of an additional £350 million ($450 million) a week for the NHS, which has since been proven not to be true.

The poll also found that 47 percent of all respondents said they would vote to remain in the EU if there was another referendum, while 44 percent would vote to leave the bloc.

Five percent of people responded that they did not know and three percent said they would not vote.

Nearly half of respondents, or 47 percent, also said they disapproved of the way UK Prime Minister Theresa May handled the Brexit process, while just 28 percent approved her performance.

Moreover, 39 percent of respondents said they expected to be worse off financially over the next two years because of Brexit, including 58 percent of those who voted to remain and 23 percent of respondents who voted to leave.

Nearly 52 percent of Britons opted to leave the bloc during the EU referendum in June last year.

Opening rounds of Brexit talks with the EU, which began in June, have made little progress, with European negotiators demanding greater clarity from the UK delegation.

The two sides have failed to reach an agreement on numerous issues under negotiation, including the rights of EU citizens living in the UK as well as the rights of UK citizens in the EU.