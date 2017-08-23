Flash bangs on crowd outside Trump rally in Arizona

Pro-Trump supporters face off with peace activists during protests outside a Donald Trump campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tue., Aug. 22, 2017. (REUTERS)

Police in Arizona fired gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters at a rally in downtown Phoenix following a campaign-style rally by President Trump on Tuesday night.

CBS News' Carter Evans was about three blocks away from the convention center and says his eyes and nose are burning. He said he saw a lot of flashes and bangs that started to disperse the crowd, but many were wearing masks.

Evans reports that demonstrators were trying to send a message that they won't stand for racism or white supremacy and disagree with much of what Trump stands for.

Steve Futterman of CBS News Radio reports that he hasn't seen any arrests. He heard police announce on a loudspeaker that the crowd was an unlawful assembly.