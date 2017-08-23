RSS
0652 GMT August 23, 2017

Published: 0501 GMT August 23, 2017

Iran, Syria discuss boosting economic ties

Iran, Syria discuss boosting economic ties
Vice President’s Advisor Saeed Owhadi discussed boosting economic ties with Syria in a meeting Damascus with the country’s Prime Minister Emad Khamis.

During the meeting on Tuesday, both sides underlined the need for promoting economic collaboration and commercial exchanges between the two nations, IRNA reported.

Khamis described strong presence of the Iranian companies in the 59th International Damascus as a sign of the Iranian nation’s serious resolve to enhance economic relations with Syria.

He also appreciated Iran for its supports to the Syrian people and government.

Owhadi, who also doubles as the secretary of headquarters for promoting economic ties between Iran, Iraq and Syria, further noted that Tehran is keen on participation in all economic activities with Damascus.

“Strong presence of different countries in Damascus International Exhibition is a basic cornerstone for improving Syrian economy and promoting its relations with participating countries in all economic fields,” he contended.

   
