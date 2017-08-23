RSS
0652 GMT August 23, 2017

News ID: 199202
Published: 0531 GMT August 23, 2017

Thailand Property Attracts Chinese Buyers

Thailand Property Attracts Chinese Buyers
Sansiri International Business Head Cobby Leathers discusses his outlook for Thailand's real estate market. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

Bloomberg
