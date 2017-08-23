Iranian diplomat: Iran, Lebanon have common views on fighting terrorism

Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari said that he and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri had common views on fighting terrorists in Syria and political settlement of crisis in that country.

He made the remarks after a meeting with Saad Al-Hariri late on Tuesday while talking to reporters, IRNA reported.

Asked to what extent he and al-Hariri have common views on Syria, he said, “The latest developments in Syria were discussed during the meeting and field successes in fighting terrorism were highlighted.”

“The two sides also underlined settlement of Syrian crisis through dialogue,” he said.

“Despite differences between the two sides, these common points can serve as a basis for solving Syrian crisis,” Jaberi Ansari said.

On positive impacts of cooperation between Iran and Lebanon, the Iranian diplomat said that the message of the meeting was Iran’s readiness for promoting collaboration with the Lebanese government in all fields, especially in political and economic spheres.

Given common understanding between Iran and Lebanon over current threats and the two countries’ common interests, he hoped that mutual cooperation would further improve in future.

He also hailed Lebanese army’s successes in recent operations in border heights of the country, saying that the army achieved the accomplishments to the accompaniment of the country’s resistance movement and extensive support of the Lebanese people and national consensus.