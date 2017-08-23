Chest infection symptoms could be sign of potentially life-threatening condition

Bronchiectasis is a common lung disease that can develop when the airways become damaged.

It can cause a cough and build up of mucus, which can lead to chest infractions, according to express.co.uk.

Bronchiectasis is a long-term condition affecting over 200,000 people in the UK.

The numbers are rising — over the past ten years the number of people with bronchiectasis has increased by 40 percent.

Despite this, bronchiectasis has been described as one of the most neglected diseases in respiratory medicine, with few treatments that have been proven to work.

Patients can suffer from a persistent cough and breathlessness as well as persistent chest infections.

It can lead to a build-up of excess mucus that can make the lungs more vulnerable to infection.

Chest infection symptoms include a persistent cough, coughing up yellow or green phlegm — thick mucus, or even coughing up blood.

Rapid shallow breathing, wheezing, high temperatures, chest pain and tightness and a rapid heartbeat are also indicators of the condition.

The condition — which can be caused by a lung infection during childhood, such as pneumonia or whooping cough — is incurable but can be managed.

NHS Choices said, “Around 1,000 deaths reported in England and Wales each year are thought to be caused by bronchiectasis.”

Symptoms of the 100-day cough

However, now experts at Dundee University have been awarded a grant worth £400,000 to tackle the disease.

A team led by Professor James Chalmers, respiratory researcher, will work to tackle this problem by developing tests that will help find the right treatment for the right patient, known as personalized medicine.

The five-year project will see Professor Chalmers lead a team work to understand the different patterns of lung inflammation and infection in bronchiectasis patients.

The award was granted by the British Lung Foundation (BLF) and jointly funded by GSK and the University.

The study is set to be the largest and most detailed of its kind ever performed in bronchiectasis and will make a major contribution to improving our understanding of this disease and ultimately lead to better treatments for patients.

Professor Chalmers said, “We urgently need to develop new treatments for people with bronchiectasis, but we also need to target existing treatments better.

“There are many drugs already available which could improve lives but which aren’t being used in the right patients.

“This research aims to develop the tests we need to give the right drug to the right patient at the right time.”

He said the research will help all the people living with the disease.

Ian Jarrold, head of research at the British Lung Foundation, said, “Personalized medicine is good for patients and is good for doctors, allowing better treatment outcomes and reduced healthcare costs by avoiding use of drugs that won’t benefit people living with this disease.

“This award recognizes Professor Chalmers as an outstanding and internationally recognized leader of lung research.

“We look forward to seeing him develop and train the next generation of breakthrough lung researchers — for everyone who has and will be given a diagnosis of bronchiectasis.”