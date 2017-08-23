Secret rules of footballers’ diets

Professional footballers — like all elite athletes — need to pay as much attention to their diet as their training.

And whereas in the past, they might have come off pitch and scoffed a meal of steak and chips, there’s now a much greater focus on nutrition and its effect on a player’s game, according to independent.co.uk.

Sports scientist Armando Vinci, who worked alongside the Chelsea manager Antonio Conte for almost a decade, said, “Nutrition impacts everything from a player’s endurance levels and speed to their recovery to their sleep patterns.”

It’s crucial that footballers get the right nutrients in the right quantities at the right times to ensure they perform their best on the pitch.

And there are certain secrets to their diets that we can all take away, whether you’re running up and down a field for 90 minutes or smashing a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout in the gym.

Beef jerky

It’s no secret that consuming protein is crucial for muscle recovery and supermarket shelves are brimming with snacks that claim to offer protein boosts on the go.

But there’s a new post-workout snack appearing on the scene that footballers have been eating for a long time: Beef jerky. It’s predicted to become an alternative to protein bars, shakes and balls.

Nancy Rodriguez, professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Connecticut, said, “Beef jerky is a high-quality protein snack that provides your body with essential amino acids needed to build, maintain and repair muscle.”

Blueberries, cherries, pomegranate seeds

Not just a supposed superfood, blueberries — along with cherries and pomegranate seeds — are anti-inflammatory and thus help with recovery — they’re a big part of many footballers’ diets.

Blueberries in particular are a great choice before a match as they boost the immune system.

Sports and exercise physiology consultant, Dr. Stewart Laing, said, “These antioxidants can neutralize the free radicals produced during metabolism and protect the body against the damaging effects of these free radicals.”

Blueberries are a source of carbs so help fuel players before exercising and they don’t spike your insulin levels either.

Managing carbs

Burning as many calories as they do, it’s no surprise that footballers need carbs. But they don’t ‘carb-load’, as many people think, and the timing is crucial.

Recent scientific research has found that it’s essential to modify your carb intake based on whether you’re working out or not.

Professional footballers need about seven grams of carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight on match days to optimize glycogen resynthesize, but on recovery days this drops to two grams per kilogram of body weight.

Eating yoghurt before bed

Not only is yoghurt a great source of protein, probiotics and calcium, but it could also help your body recover while you sleep if you eat some half an hour before bed.

Vinci said, “The protein in yoghurt and other milk products is almost entirely casein, which digests slowly in the body and is ideal for rebuilding muscle following any intense training session, but particularly a gym workout using weights.

It’s a trick that could be helpful for anyone who does weight-training or resistance work.