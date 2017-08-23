Chinese woman cryogenically frozen with ‘complete possibility' of being revived (Video)

A woman in China has been cryogenically preserved following her death, and there is hope that it will be completely possible to revive her in the future.

Cryonics is the practice in which a body is ‘frozen’ shortly after death with the hope, when technology catches up, they will be able to be revived, express.co.uk reported.

Zhan Wenlian, who died of lung cancer aged 49 earlier this year, became the first person in China to be cryogenically frozen.

Wenlian’s remains are currently in a giant tank filled with 2,000 liters of liquid nitrogen at Yinfeng Biological Group in Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong Province.

The deceased was ‘volunteered’ for the procedure by her husband Gui Junmin, who said that his late wife wanted to donate her body to science to ‘give back to society’, according to The Mirror.

The project was a collaboration between the Yinfeng Biological Group and from US firm Alcor Life Extension Foundation.

In cryonics, as soon as a person’s heart stops beating, they must be rapidly cooled — but not technically frozen.

If the person is frozen, their cells form ice crystals which is irreversible damage.

A cocktail of chemicals like glycerol and propandiol, as well as antifreeze agents, are commonly used in the procedure so the body can be cooled without freezing.

However, there is no evidence that people will one day be able to be revived.

Director Jia Chusheng of Yinfeng Biological Group said that although there is a chance the procedure will not work, it gives the husband and wife hope for the future.

She said, “[Zhan] and her family are clear about the risks and the possibility that the procedure might ultimately fail.”