RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1143 GMT August 23, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 199221
Published: 0739 GMT August 23, 2017

Mohsen Hashemi elected as head of Tehran City Council

Mohsen Hashemi elected as head of Tehran City Council
SHAHAB GHAYUOMI/MNA

Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of the late former President Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, won the maximum votes to be the head of Tehran’s new City Council on Wednesday.

Following the elections of Tehran City Council on Wednesday, all members-elect of the Iranian capital’s City Council voted for the presidency of Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was the only candidate for the post, MNA reported.

Ibrahim Amini was also elected as the deputy head of City Council, along with Zahra Nejad Ibrahim and Bahareh Arvin as the secretaries of the Board of Directors and Ali Ata as the spokesman to the Council.

The Fifth Round of Iranian capital’s City Council started its work officially on Wednesday in the presence of deputy interior minister for political affairs, Tehran's governor, the capital's police chief and a group of Parliament representatives.

   
KeyWords
Iran
City Council
Mohsen Hashemi
Tehran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0427 sec