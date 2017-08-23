Mohsen Hashemi elected as head of Tehran City Council

Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of the late former President Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, won the maximum votes to be the head of Tehran’s new City Council on Wednesday.

Following the elections of Tehran City Council on Wednesday, all members-elect of the Iranian capital’s City Council voted for the presidency of Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was the only candidate for the post, MNA reported.

Ibrahim Amini was also elected as the deputy head of City Council, along with Zahra Nejad Ibrahim and Bahareh Arvin as the secretaries of the Board of Directors and Ali Ata as the spokesman to the Council.

The Fifth Round of Iranian capital’s City Council started its work officially on Wednesday in the presence of deputy interior minister for political affairs, Tehran's governor, the capital's police chief and a group of Parliament representatives.