German ties with Iran dynamic, flexible

Germany maintains dynamic and flexible ties with Iran, the country's envoy to Iran, Michael Klor-Berchtold, said.

Berchtold made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with East Azarbaijan Province Governor General Esmail Jabbarzadeh, IRNA reported.

He expressed Germany's readiness to utilize all the potentials in the Iranian northwestern province to bolster bilateral ties in different fields, including the pharmaceutical and car manufacturing sectors.

He said that construction of two solar power plants is under way in Iran with German investors' participation.

The German ambassador to Iran also hailed the launch of a direct flight between Tabriz and Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Jabbarzadeh expressed hope for facilitation of commute between Iranian and German citizens and the process of issuing business visas.

Developing ties in the fields of new and renewable energies, environmental issues as well as revival of Orumieh Lake were among other topics discussed during the meeting.