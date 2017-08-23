Iran urges border security cooperation with Iraq

Promotion of cooperation between Iran and Iraq is vital in order to guarantee security of common borders, Iranian border commander said in the western province of Kermanshah on Wednesday.

Undoubtedly, sustainable cooperation between the two countries is going to be vital in safeguarding border security, said Colonel Reza Almasi Border Guard Commander of the city of Qasr-e Shirin during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Brigadier General Fakhredin Abdollah Mohammad Saeed Border Guard Commander of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan region, IRNA reported.

“Iran's first priority is preserving the security of people living in areas on both sides of the border,” Colonel Almasi said.

General Saeed described Iran as a friendly and brotherly country and praised security of Iran's border areas.

“We feel no threats from Iranian side of the border as Iraq maintains highest level of border engagement with Iran,” he said.

The Iraqi general also emphasized the need for Iran and Iraq to continue cooperation to promote border security.

Such meetings between the two countries are going to help reinforce ties, “General Saeed said.”

Fighting terrorist groups and smugglers, protecting the lives of Iranian nationals, facilitating export of Iranian products to Iraq, providing accommodations for the Iranian drivers in Iraq and confronting smuggling of weapons, ammunition and alcoholic drinks were also among topics discussed by the two commanders during their meeting.