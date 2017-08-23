Pakistan PM in Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral ties, US strategy

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who has been named interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, poses for a photo in Jhang, Pakistan on July 7, 2017. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reached Saudi Arabia for a one day visit to discuss bilateral ties and some regional and international issues.

Although reasons for the unplanned visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia are not clear yet, however reports suggest that new US policy for Afghanistan and South Asia would be discussed with the top Saudi officials, IRNA reported.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are also accompanying the prime minister.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is also scheduled to visit the US in coming weeks on the invitation of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to have an in-depth discussion on new US policy on South Asia.

Earlier, Islamabad termed comments of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan as disappointing saying the statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by Pakistani nation in the war against terror.

President Trump while announcing policy on Afghanistan and South Asia had claimed that Pakistan was harboring terrorists.