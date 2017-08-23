New Trump strategy for Afghanistan proves abortive

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan Party Mohammad Mukhtar Mufleh said that Increasing US military presence in Afghanistan, under Trump’s new strategy, will yield no fruitful result.

Mohammad Mukhtar Mufleh, leader of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan Party and advisor to the Afghan president, touched upon the new strategy announced by Trump government towards Afghanistan and presented the stance taken by the Afghan government on the US measure, MNA reported.

“Increasing the number of foreign militants cannot resolve issues faced by Afghanistan as well as that allowing dominance of non-Muslims over Muslims is against the law of Islam,” he clarified.

He said that similar to Russian’s fruitless presence in Afghanistan, giving any opportunity to American forces would mark another wrong measure.

Mufleh recalled that presence of US forces, although effective in some other parts of the world, can exert no positive effect in Afghanistan given that the two sides lack religious commonalities.

He underlined that military presence of Americans had no compliance with the goals and interests pursued by the Afghan nation since US forces mainly sough domination.

The official further warned that increased military presence of Americans could trigger off violent reactions on the part of their rivals inside the region. Leader of Islamic Movement of Afghanistan said that the issue would also raise anger of countries who hold close political and geographical ties with Afghans.

Mufleh emphasized that the US, by increased military presence, never aimed at eliminating the Taliban movement as evidenced by documents released by the media indicating that Americans have assisted the opposition forces in Afghanistan.

“We have been informed that external forces have provided military support for those opposing the Afghan government,” said the politician, stressing that instead of uprooting terrorists, Americans seek to exacerbate war and insecurity in northern Afghanistan as a gateway to Central Asia.

Advisor to the Afghan president pointed to the stance taken by Afghan National Unity Government's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah against the new Trump strategy asserting “US forces seem to be in charge of everything inside Afghanistan as they are freely taking actions there without forming an agreement with the Afghan government.”

Mohammad Mukhtar Mufleh urged US President Donald Trump to take side of people and to clearly condemn killing of innocent people as a result of American bombardments.

He criticized certain neighboring countries whose actions have given way to presence of Americans inside Afghanistan said, “Had the neighboring states remained beside Afghans with honesty, current problems would have never appeared.”

At the end of his remarks, the Afghan politician invited all Islamic states to form a coalition in a bid to bolster regional cooperation.