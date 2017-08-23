Zarif cautions Amano against US envoy’s talks on JCPOA

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, complained to head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a visit by the US ambassador to the UN was intended to sow doubt about the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US envoy Nikki Haley was scheduled to visit Vienna on Wednesday for meetings with the IAEA officials, the UN nuclear watchdog overseeing the 2015 nuclear agreement, that she has said are meant to answer US questions about the scope and effectiveness of inspections and monitoring, the Washington Post reported.

“Even before the visit takes place, the way it is planned and publicized and the signal that it sends have notable detrimental consequences for the successful implementation of the JCPOA,” Zarif wrote in a letter to the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

The Trump administration is not looking for a pretext to junk the international nuclear deal with Iran, Haley said Tuesday, despite the US president’s sharp criticism of the agreement and reports that he has been reluctant to certify that Tehran is meeting its obligations.

“We have no decision made. The president doesn’t have a decision made,” Haley said in an interview. “What we are doing is trying to find out as much information as we can.”

Tehran has repeatedly complained about the US violation of the JCPOA by imposing new sanctions on Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned last week that Iran could walk away “within hours” if the United States slaps more sanctions on his country.

A day later, Haley responded with a warning of her own.

“Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage,” she said in a statement. “The nuclear deal must not become ‘too big to fail.’ ”

Iran warned Tuesday that it is capable of resuming the enrichment of uranium to the 20-percent level at its Fordow facility within a maximum of five days if need be.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said President Rouhani’s recent warning had not been an “empty warning.”

As a candidate, Trump called the agreement brokered with Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany “the dumbest deal perhaps I’ve ever seen in the history of deal-making.”

He threatened to tear it up but was vague about whether he planned to renegotiate it.

The US administration has been claiming that Iran is violating the spirit of the JCPOA.

But the IAEA has invariably certified Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the accord.

Therefore, the Trump administration claims of an Iranian violation are generally believed to merely stem from the administration’s dissatisfaction with the deal, dressed to look like the detection of violations in Iran’s contractual behavior.