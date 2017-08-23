Iran finishes runner-up in world Greco-Roman championships

Sports Desk

Three bronze medals gave Iran’s Greco-Roman team a runner-up finish in 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, France.

On Monday, Mohammad-Ali Gerayi grabbed the bronze in the men’s 71kg after he edged his Moldavian counterpart Daniel Cataraga in the third-place bout 10-8.

Also on the first day of the competitions, Gerayi’s compatriot and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist, Saied Abdevali, found his way through repechage rounds after he was beaten in the second round by Serbia’s Viktor Nemes and eventually outmuscled Kazbek Kilou from Belarus 8-0 to settle for the men’s 75kg bronze.

Hossein Nouri bagged Iran’s third bronze in the tournament. Nouri had to overcome Islam Abbasov from Azebaijan 4-1 in the battle for the men’s 85kg bronze after he suffered a defeat against German wrestler, Denis Kudla in the semifinals.

On Tuesday, having been beaten by his Turkish opponent 2-1 in the third-place bout, Mohmmad Elyasi finished fifth in the men’s 66kg to add another six points to Iran’s overall tally.

A total of 36 points led Iran’s team to a second place finish in the competitions followed by Turkey which gathered 34 points.

Russia was crowned champion as the wrestling powerhouse topped the team ranking with 46 points.

In medals table, however, Turkey finished on top with two golds and a sole bronze followed by Armenia and Germany.