Late comeback keeps Reds in tie

Shoja Khalilzadeh (2nd L) heads the ball over Al Ahli’s Leonardo da Silva in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg in Muscat, Oman, on August 22, 2017. the-afc.com

A late equalizer by substitute Godwin Mensha saw Iran's Persepolis come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli in the first leg of their 2017 AFC Champions League quarterfinal in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

Al Ahli took the lead with just two minutes into the game at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex when Omar Al Soma slotted home the rebound after Persepolis keeper Alireza Beiranvand parried a shot from Saleh al-Jamaan into the Syrian striker's path.

Shortly before the hour mark, recent signing Leonardo da Silva made it 2-0 for the Jeddah-based side by finishing off a pass from al-Jamaan to put the Saudi team in the driving seat.

Persepolis looked to be all over the place mid-way through the second half but the introduction of Gowin Mensha, Kamal Kamyabinia and the Iraqi newcomer Bashar Resan in for Mehdi Taremi, Mohsen Mosalman and Farshad Ahmadzadeh proved to change things around for Branko Ivankovic’s side.

Persepolis pulled one back in the 72nd minute after Shoja Khalilzadeh headed home in the six-yard box through Resan’s free-kick and Mohammad Alipour’s deflection.

With just six minutes remaining, Nigerian Mensha fired past Mohammed al-Owais in the Al Ahli goal to cap an excellent comeback for Persepolis and leave the tie firmly in the balance ahead of the second leg in Abu Dhabi in three weeks' time.