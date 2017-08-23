Envoy: Germany eying broader cooperation with Iran

Germany is eager to broaden ties with Iran in the commercial sector, said Ambassador Michael Klor-Berchtold.

According to Fars News Agency, Klor-Berchtold said in a meeting with Governor General of East Azarbaijan Province Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh, "Germany likes to develop dynamic relations with Iran in different economic fields.

"We are ready to utilize all potentials in Iran's northwestern province to bolster ties in different sectors, including pharmaceutical and auto manufacturing."

He underlined that his country maintains dynamic and flexible ties with Iran.

Jabbarzadeh hoped that the issuance of business visas will be eased for Iranian and German citizens.

He also that the two sides also discussed ways to develop ties in the fields of new and renewable energies, environmental issues as well as revival of Orumieh Lake.

In relevant remarks in early July, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with Germany's Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth in Tehran lauded Berlin for its constructive role in the nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers in recent years.

"Germany could play an important role in addressing an array of issues," Zarif said at the meeting.

The German minister said that the nuclear deal between Iran and the major world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is of importance to Germany.

The German official also said that Germany is committed to peace and stability, and said, "We are interested to maintain cooperation with Iran."

Roth underlined that Germany will continue high-profile talks with Iran.

The two officials discussed regional developments and the need for regional cooperation as well as peace and stability.