North-South corridor's impact on Iranian tourism sector

A Norway-based commentator has suggested that the international North-South Transportation Corridor (NSTC), on which Iranian and Azerbaijani sides are working hard, could help boost the Islamic Republic's tourism sector.

Elaborating on the NSTC, Mehrdad Seyed Asgari, a Norway-based Iranian financial analyst, told Trend News Agency, "The corridor would play a key role in improving Iran's tourism industry as it is capable of facilitating inflow if tourists to the country."

The NSTC is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

Seyed Asgari also touched upon the new opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, who already possess international standards and know-how, could assist Iran in improving the quality of its tourism sector.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Iran is the most inexpensive place to travel and invest. Nonetheless, the country ranked 93rd among 136 countries across 14 categories in the latest Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report by the WEF.

In a bid to improve the tourism infrastructure, Iran has launched several projects to build new hotels, but there is a need for bringing the quality of service to the international standards, the commentator said.

Over the current fiscal year (starting March 21), Iran has launched about 950 projects, worth $9 billion, to develop its tourism infrastructure, including 500 hotels and serviced apartments, Asgari added.

Estimating the shortage of knowledge and experience for improving tourism services in Iran, he pointed to Azerbaijan's breakthrough in its tourism sector over the past years and suggested that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would be capable of transferring their know-how to the Islamic Republic.

Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report indicated that Azerbaijan, at 71st position, was one of the most improved economies, rising 13 places in the global rankings.

The expert further predicted a bright future for the global tourism industry, and said the sharp slump in oil prices, which are unlikely to surge considerably in the near future, have left a positive impact on tourism sector.

According to the report, the travel and tourism industry contributed $7.6 trillion to the global economy (10.2 percent of global GDP) and generated 292 million jobs (1 in 10 jobs on the planet) in 2016.