Iran cruises to round of 16 in world U19 meet

Iran’s Amirhossein Esfandiar is in action against the Czech Repubic in the final Pool D fixture in 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boy’s U19 World Championship in Riffa, Bahrain, on August 22, 2017. fivb.com

Iran raced to a straight-sets win against Czech Republic (25-22, 25-12, 25-19) to claim top spot in Pool D of the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boy’s U19 World Championship on Tuesday at Isa City Sports Hall.

Having outpowered Italy, Mexico and China, the Asian side concludes the Preliminary Round with a record of four wins in as many matches, fivb.com reported.

Iran’s Porya Yali chipped in a total of 17 points, scoring off purely on attacks, while Amir-Hossein Toukteh contributed another 11 points.

Iran completely dominated in offence, posting 38 attacks, while Czech Republic managed to connect with 23 spikes.

The Asian side made much difficulty for the opponent to pass the ball successfully. The usual hitters of the Czech side did not not seem to find their known tempo. Every Czech player needed to work hard on defense, leaving minimal momentum to run the offence precisely.

The European side saved several match points from opponent errors, but Iran’s lead proved difficult to surmount.

“I would say I am about 80 per cent satisfied with the performance of the team so far, Iran’s coach, Reza Vakili said after his team made its way through to the round of 16 of the competition.

“I think it has something to do with the age, that they can be prone to too many mistakes. We do not have any solution for this except time itself. We need experience.” Vakili added.

“This is the second time I have played in the World Championship. Two years ago, I was mostly staying on the bench, and now I can play on the court. I have great motivation to perform well each time. I am hungry for every win.” Yali said after he played a key role in Iran’s achievement in the group phase.

Iran will face Turkey in the round of 16 on Thursday.