Neymar to contest Barca lawsuit over record move

Paris St. -Germain forward Neymar will contest the legal action brought against him by former club Barcelona.

Barcelona wants an €8.5 million (£7.8 million) renewal bonus Neymar received for signing a five-year deal – just nine months before his move – returned, BBC reported.

The Brazil international made a record €222 million (£200 million) move to PSG in August after buying out his contract.

"The player's formal defense will be filed in due course," read a statement from the 25-year-old and his lawyers.

Neymar also seemed to suggest Barcelona owes him money following his Nou Camp exit, rather than the other way round.

His statement added, "Regarding the bonuses owed for the execution of the contract of 2016, it is also necessary to inform that the player has already initiated the formal procedures of collection before the competent courts."

On Tuesday, Barcelona had demanded the return of the "already paid" renewal bonus, plus an additional 10 percent for delayed payment. "The club demands the player return the already paid sum as he has not completed his contract," it said.

"The club also requests Paris St.-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself," the Catalan club added.

Paris St.-Germain later responded to say the club was "surprised" by Barcelona's statement, adding, "The club repeats that, along with Neymar Jr., it strictly respected all applicable laws and rules and can only regret, once again, the attitude of FC Barcelona."

The lawsuit was submitted on August 11 to the Labor Tribunal in Barcelona.

Following the transfer, Barcelona announced the club was withholding a further €26 million (£23m) loyalty bonus from the player.

Neymar criticized the directors of his old club on Sunday after scoring twice on his home debut for PSG in a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

"I spent four beautiful years there and parted happy," said the 25-year-old. "But with [the board], no.

"For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better."