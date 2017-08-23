Iran-EU bilateral trade rises by 94 percent in one year

The total trade between Iran and the 28-nation bloc in the first six months of the current year amounted to €9.9 billion, showing a 94 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the report.
The value of Iran-EU bilateral trade in the first half of 2016 had stood at €5.1 billion, the data showed.
The EU imports from the Islamic Republic in the first half of 2017 has also risen to €5 billion, showing a 224 percent increase compared to a year earlier, in which the figure amounted to €1.54 billion, the report said.