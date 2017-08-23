RSS
Published: 0232 GMT August 23, 2017

Iran-EU bilateral trade rises by 94 percent in one year

The total value of bilateral trade between Iran and the European Union (EU) over the first half of 2017 has reached about 9.9 billion euros, according to data released by the European Commission.

The total trade between Iran and the 28-nation bloc in the first six months of the current year amounted to €9.9 billion, showing a 94 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the report.

The value of Iran-EU bilateral trade in the first half of 2016 had stood at €5.1 billion, the data showed.

The EU imports from the Islamic Republic in the first half of 2017 has also risen to €5 billion, showing a 224 percent increase compared to a year earlier, in which the figure amounted to €1.54 billion, the report said.

 

   
